President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the UK for a 10-day vacation.





He left Abuja for London in the early hours of Friday.





The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, were on hand to bid him farewell.





Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has been mandated to act in his capacity while he is away.





Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Buhari’s vacation was part of the scheme to attack the National Assembly and impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.





In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday, the PDP said it was aware of the plot between the Presidency and some All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators.