The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for seeking medical services within Nigeria while President Muhammadu Buhari seeks his own outside the country.In a veiled reference to Buhari in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, Murray-Bruce described the President as the most famous health tourist.He wrote, “A few days ago, I was with President Obasanjo in Bayelsa where he went for his medical check-up. That is a leader who believes in Nigeria. That is a leader who loves Nigeria. Meanwhile, I hear that London would soon have a visit from one of her most famous health tourists.”Buhari will begin a 10-day leave on Friday (today) and will attend to his health in London during the period.Meanwhile, Murray-Bruce in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle alleged intimidation of the opposition by the Buhari-led administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress.He tweeted, “Using law enforcement officials to oppress political opponents and rivals is wrong for the simple reason that you may not always be in power and your precedent may be used against you. A president that wants to sleep in peace when he hands over should be careful how he uses power.“The more the @MBuhari-led @OfficialAPCNg government persecutes us, the more we in the @OfficialPDPNig become more united and determined to rid Nigeria of a blaming and inept administration and return Nigeria to the path of unity, peace and prosperity! PDP is one united family!”The lawmaker cited the example of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party and was levelled with allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Murray-Bruce tweeted, “Governor Sam Ortom, you are not alone. They can bring the police and the EFCC against you but in good times and in bad times, we will be by your side standing shoulder to shoulder with you to uphold genuine democracy for the people of Benue and the whole of Nigeria!“To all those who are tired of the reign of dictatorship, impunity, incompetence and ineptitude on display in the APC, we invite you to join us in the PDP where peace, justice and unity reign.”Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye has edited his biography on Twitter to reflect his defection from the APC to the PDP.It now reads, “Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Representing Kogi-West Senatorial District. Anti-Corruption Advocate. Unapologetic Carpet Crosser. Ubunifu.”Ubunifu is a Swahili word for imagination or creativity.