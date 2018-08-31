Rep. Umar Bago ( APC Chanchaga Federal Constituency) says that the All Progressive Congress ( APC) remains a strong political party committed to offering hope for Nigerians through democratic governance.Bago, in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Friday, claimed that the tremendous development recorded by the present administration in the country in three years had spoken for itself.“Mr President has succeeded in repositioning the country for the better in security, transport, massive road construction, provision of farming implements and diversification of the economy among others.“President Buhari has proved beyond reasonable doubt to be honest, sincere and committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, irrespective of political, tribal and ethnic differences,” he said.The lawmaker lauded President Buhari for his bold effort in the ongoing fight against corruption, militancy, cattle rustling and Boko Haram.He expressed confidence in the ability of the leadership of the party to ensure victory 2019.“The party is strong and the leadership and membership of the party are committed to ensuring it remains strong and continues to offer hope for the people, irrespective of political differences.“He said that no amount of campaign of calumny against the President would deter Buhari from seeking for re-election to continue his quest to return the country to the path of glory.The lawmaker called on the electorate to safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), reminding them that PVC remained the only power they needed in electing credible leaders to ensure good governance.