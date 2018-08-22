Chief Francis Inegbineki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammudu Buhari’s revolution in agriculture, has impacted positively on the lives of youths in the country.Inegbineki, who is aspiring to be a Senator for the Edo Central Senatorial District, made this assertion while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.Inegbineki, while noting that the revolution had taken many youths off the streets, stressed that many of them had benefited immensely from the new deal in agriculture.He said he would leverage on this development to empower youths in his Senatorial district, “many farmers, including youths, who have embraced the sector are now self reliant.“In Esanland, the people love Buhari as president because it was through the APC government that farmers can now sell their produce and make more money”.Inegbineki called on the APC to adopt the direct primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections, adding that the party would make an inroad in the district during the elections.He, however, said that this could only be possible if the right candidates were picked for the elections.“I also want to appeal to the leaders of APC in Edo state to adopt direct primaries because delegate election can be skewed and manipulated. But with direct primary, the people will decide who will represent them.“It is only through direct primaries that APC can be stronger because any attempt to manipulate the process, APC may lose out,” he said.“You see, to the ordinary man Esanland seems to be the home of the PDP in Edo, but to us, the politicians, it is not so.“If ‘am given the APC ticket, I can assure you, we are going to defeat the PDP this time around”.