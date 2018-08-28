The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has said Buhari and his handlers had opened Nigeria to international ridicule.The party said such alleged embarrassment was what it described as a backlash a nation gets when “incompetent leaders, out of inferiority complex, resort to jumping around the world, desperately shopping for endorsement from world leaders.”The party alleged that President Buhari had been seeking international recognition that “is not predicated on any achievements from his three years in office.”National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, who expressed the party’s view in a statement in Abuja on Monday, asked the President to stop junketing around the world and settle down to face his work in Nigeria.He said, “The PDP hereby charges Mr President to take a cue from the comments ascribed to President Trump by settling down at home and discharging his responsibilities to Nigerians or humbly accept his failings.“While the PDP has strong reservations on the reported comment by President Trump, for which we demand a response from the Buhari Presidency and the US White House, the party further holds that had our dear President not cheapened the exalted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by his woeful outing during his visit to the United States, President Trump would not have had the opportunity to assess his level of incompetence and make such an embarrassing statement about our President.“The PDP and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians are now sore worry over how other world leaders have been perceiving our President, who has not only failed in governance but has continued to de-market our nation in the international community. The PDP however urges Nigerians not to be downcast by the embarrassing situation the nation has found itself, especially as the 2019 general election, which comes in the next six months, offers the nation the ample opportunity to get it right on the choice of competent leadership Nigerians can be proud of.”