Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programme, Hajiya Maryam Uwais, has commended Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom for his sustained support which has led to the successful implementation of various schemes under the programme in the state.





Hajiya Uwais gave the commendation on Tuesday when she paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.





She said, “Benue is one of the prime states for the Social Investment Programme, the decision of Governor Ortom to reposition the Benue Stateoffice of the programme is a step in the right direction.”





The Special Adviser to the President described as impressive, the beehive of activities at the Social Investment Programme in the state under the new leadership.





Responding, Governor Ortom promised continued support to the Social Investment Programme.





He said government would continue to meet its financial obligations for the smooth implementation of the programme, describing it as an investment into the future of Benue children.





The Governor pointed out that the Home Grown School Feeding, HGSF Programme in particular has positively impacted on the economy of the state.





While giving assurance that the programme under the new leadership would be implemented strictly according to the laid down procedures, Governor Ortom said lapses noticed before would not be allowed to repeat.





The Special Adviser to the President was accompanied on the visit by the Benue State Acting Focal Person of the Programme, Dr. Terris Damsa.