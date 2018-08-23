Disclosing this via her tweeter handle, Onochie listed Fraud, Indiscipline, Corruption, Squandermania and abuse of public Office for selfish aggrandizement as the major vices that Buhari’s administration is fighting against.
Recall that Buhari when he came back from London told journalists that he would jail more of those who brought down the economy of the country.
In view of the above statement, Onochie lauded Buhari for his achievements and urged Nigerians to support him in his fight against corruption.
Her words, “ He is still fighting these vices today as he did Decades ago. He was considered free from corruption decades ago. Today, he is still free from corruption. PDP does not have @MBuhari, we do!”
