Barring any last minute changes, President Muhammadu Buhari would return from his 10-day working vacation in London, United Kingdom today. The President left Nigeria two weeks ago after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, NASS, to inform them of his vacation.He also transferred power to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, confirmed that the President would return today.It was gathered that the President may leave for his Daura country home either tomorrow or Monday to observe the Sallah festival. It was gathered that some of the domestic staff of the President including cooks and advance party had started going to Daura.It has been the tradition of the President to observe Sallah with his kith and kin in Daura yearly. The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr.Femi Adesina, in a statement on August 1, 2018, had said: “In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, President Buhari has already transmitted a letter to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect. “While the President is on vacation, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will be in acting capacit¬y as President.’’The President’s return comes with so many expectations considering the intriguing developments that had taken place in his absence. Prominent among the happenings was the invasion of the NASS by the Department of State Security Services, DSS, and the subsequent sacking of its former Director-General Mallam Lawal Daura by Osinbajo.The relentless call by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the resignation of the Senate President, Sen Bukola Saraki, and threats by the Buhari Support Group to invade the Senate, are also on the list of issues awaiting Buhari in Daura and Abuja. Having been away while the incidents overheated the polity, it is believed that prominent political figures would visit Daura en mass for many purposes. That has even been the practice in Nigeria, where historically, festive periods are used to pay homages aimed at political alignments, realignments, and other purposes. Apart from being the President’s town, Daura occupies a significant place in the history of ancient Hausa states. History recognises it as the spiritual home of the Hausa and one of the “seven true Hausa states.”The University of California’s African American Studies Department refers to Daura, as well as Katsina, as the ancient seats of Islamic culture and learning. During the annual Muslim festivals, Eid Fitr and Eid al-Adha , Dubar is celebrated in Daura.In September last year, a special Durbar known as Hawan Magajiya was held in the ancient town by the Emir, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk in honour of Buhari, who had just returned from a vacation.The special Durbar was convened to celebrate the President’s return from vacation in good health.