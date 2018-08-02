Kabiru Turaki, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has highlighted how President Muhammadu Buhari deceived Nigerians.

Turaki recalled that Buhari in 2015 promised that he won’t travel abroad to seek medical attention but since he assumed power, he had travelled severally for treatment.





Speaking with PDP stakeholders in Lokoja, the state capital, the presidential aspirant lamented that the country was stagnant despite the many promises made by Buhari in the build-up to the 2015 general election.





He insisted that Buhari failed in three major areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption with which it “deceived” the people to get votes.





According to Turaki, “President Buhari said if he wins he will not go abroad for medical treatment, but he became president, what do we have? If he has an ordinary headache, he heads to London, if he has a fever, it is London, even when he has an ordinary ear problem, he was flown to London.





“He said he would scrap the office of the first lady but what do we have today, billions of Naira is being allocated to that office. He said if he became president, he will make the value of naira and dollar to be same, has he done that? There are a lot of failed promises by this present APC government and that is the reason Nigerians have resolved to kick them out.”