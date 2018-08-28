The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the reported comment of US President Donald Trump describing President Muhammadu Buhari as lifeless has exposed Nigeria to ridicule.





According to Financial Times, the US leader made the remark after receiving the Nigerian leader in April.





Trump had reportedly said he does not want to meet anyone as “lifeless’ as Buhari again.





In a statement on Monday, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, said Buhari has been seeking international recognition that are not predicated on any achievements from his three years in office, hence the “embarrassment”.





Ologbondiyan said the PDP and Nigerians are now worried over how other world leaders see Buhari.





“President Muhammadu Buhari and his handlers have opened our nation for international ridicule arising from reports quoting United States President. Donald Trump, describing President Buhari as ‘lifeless’,” the statement read.





“President Buhari has been seeking international recognition that are not predicated on any achievements from his three years in office.





“PDP hereby charges Mr. President to take a cue from the comments ascribed to President Trump by settling down at home and discharge his responsibilities to Nigerians or humbly accept his failings.





“While the PDP has strong reservations on the reported comment by President Trump for which we demand a response from the Buhari presidency and the US White House, the party further holds that had our dear President not cheapened the exalted office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by his woeful outing during his visit to the United States.





“President Trump would not have had the opportunity to assess his level of incompetence and make such an embarrassing statement about our president.”





The spokesman said Nigerians should not be downcast because they have an opportunity to change leadership in 2019.