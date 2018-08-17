President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson over the death of his mother, Madam GoldCoast Dickson.
A tweet on the Presidency’s official Twitter handle said Buhari, who is currently on a 10-day vacation in London called Dickson to condole with him over the death of his mother.
“President @MBuhari today called Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, to condole with him over the death of his mother, Madam GoldCoast Dickson,” the tweet read.
The 72-year-old died of breast cancer at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas, United States.
Her death was disclosed by Governor Dickson through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah-Agbo few weeks ago.
