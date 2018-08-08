The Presidency Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the termination of the appointment of Lawal Daura by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina who disclosed this while fielding questions from the State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council FEC meeting, presided over by the Acting President said the Presidency was one.He said, “The Presidency is one. Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation, he transmits power to the Vice President who becomes the Acting President.“The Acting President has the power. The Acting President is a decent man, he does not tussle for power, there is unanimity on that decision.”