The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, party lied to Nigerians with false promise of restructuring. PDP also said that the president and his party deceived Nigerians during the 2015 election.In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the statement credited to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dismissing the promise the APC party made concerning restructuring the country is a further proof that the party lied to Nigerians just to win the 2015 election.According to the statement, “…the comment by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dismissing the promise by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the nation, if voted into power, has further confirmed that the ruling party outrightly lied to Nigerians, just to win the 2015 general elections.“The PDP notes that the APC made the issue of restructuring a cardinal agenda in its manifesto, alongside other bogus promises which it had failed to fulfill, adding that the ruling party’s dodgy approach to the issue of restructuring has earned it the odious reputation as the most deceptive political organization in the history of our nation.“The PDP recalls that the APC, in line with its duplicitous script, went ahead to set up a deceptive committee on restructuring, which made several recommendations that they never contemplated implementing, but only to create an impression that their dysfunctional party and incompetent government are committed to their promises.“Now that the 2019 general elections are around the corner, the APC has become apprehensive that Nigerians will hold it to task on its promises, including that of restructuring, hence the resort to rhetoric and desperate recants, for which the loquaciousness of persons like Prof. Osinbajo has been enlisted.“In all, the PDP counsels the APC and the Buhari Presidency to learn that there is no way they can hide from their shadows as they must be ready to face Nigerians on all scores, in all their lies, deception and false promises, with which they fraudulently took over power in 2015.”