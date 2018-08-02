President Muhammadu Buhari and his embattled All Progressives Congress (APC) have met to brainstorm on the gale of defections and to assess the fortunes of the party.In what is similar to political re-alignment in 2014, some key political gladiators that defected from then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have again taken their exit from APC.Senate President Bukola Saraki and his supporters, including governors of Kwara, Sokoto and Benue as well as some senators and members of House of Representatives have returned to their old party, PDP.They claimed they were marginalised in APC and that they wanted a haven for their comfort.The APC deliberated on the defections on Wednesday at that high-level meeting with President Muhamamadu Buhari.“Two of our colleagues left our party. This is politics, it is unfortunate that they have to go,’’ the Chairman of APC governors’ Forum and Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha said on Wednesday.“We have 22 states, 53 senators now. Nobody is leaving the party anymore. Those who have left, we are aware that they will leave long ago.Okorocha has assured the nation that no governor will defect from the party anymore.Okorocha, who briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday night, said: “President Buhari means well and he is willing to fight corruption and you all know if you are fighting corruption, it will fight back.“This is what’s happening,’’ he said.The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiohmole, who also spoke on the outcome of the meeting, said the governors were on a solidarity visit to President Buhari.Those governors that attended the meeting included Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state and Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.Others were Gov. Jubril Bindow of Adamawa, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state.Also at the meeting were Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and Niger State Governor, Sani Bello.Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, Gov. Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Osun Deputy Governor, Grace Laoye-Tomori were also in attendance.However, Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, who is the current Chairman of the Governors’ Forum as well as governors of Bauchi and Yobe states were absent at the meeting.