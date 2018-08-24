The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was “divinely ordained.”





Okorocha said this when he and some governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid the President a visit in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.





A statement by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu said the governor also commended the President for his efforts in uniting the country and for “being focused and unshaken” by situations, this he said “shows that your administration is approved by God”.





The statement quoted Okorocha as saying, “We are here to encourage you to keep doing what you are doing you as Nigerians are very, very pleased with you.





“We also want to inform you that we had wonderful and peaceful Sallah celebration across the country because of security of lives and property you have guaranteed in our nation.”