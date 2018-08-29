Theresa May, prime minister of the United Kingdom, has arrived in Nigeria.







Upon arrival, May proceeded to the presidential villa, Abuja, where she is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.









May’s visit to Nigeria is part of her tour of some African countries. She visited South Africa on Tuesday and is expected to head to Kenya from Nigeria.





While in Nigeria, May and Buhari will discuss the security challenges in the country, the economy, 2019 elections and will also sign defence and economic agreements.





After the meeting with Buhari, May will proceed to Lagos, where she is expected to visit victims of modern slavery.





The UK prime minister had described Nigeria as home to the highest number of “very poor people” in the world.





Speaking in Cape Town, South Africa, May said: “Much of Nigeria is thriving, with many individuals enjoying the fruits of a resurgent economy, yet 87 million Nigerians live below $1 and 90 cents a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.”