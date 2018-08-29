British PM, Theresa May departs from State House 2:40 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email British PM Theresa May has departed the State House after meeting behind closed-doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. She left the precinct of the State House about 1:50pm with the normal funfare of the Brigade Band playing to her delight. After the meeting there was no usual press briefing by the two world leaders as is usually the case. Share to:
