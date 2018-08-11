The new secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state has been vandalised by unknown political thugs.
The attack took place on Saturday amid brewing tension between the two factions of the party in the state led by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and Senator Magnus Abe respectively.
The destroyed property was built and donated to the party by Senator Abe.
More to come…
