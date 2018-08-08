Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio was welcomed to the ruling party on Wednesday at a rally organised for him by the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC.





Among Senators in attendance were: Abdullahi Yahaya, Abdullahi Gumel from Jigawa State, Muhammed Sani from Niger State, Gbenga Ashafa from Lagos State and Former Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Adamu.





Also in attendance were: Senators Abubakar Kyari from Borno State, Babajide Omoworare from Osun State, Magnus Abe from Rivers, Mao Ohabunwa from Edo and Nelson Efiong from Akwa Ibom.





All the Senators were introduced by Ahmed Lawan, the Majority Leader of the Senate.





“This defection has swallowed all other defections.





“One defection that is more than 14.





“This is a defection that has shaken the Peoples Democratic Party,” Lawan said.