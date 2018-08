Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara and other principal officers of the National Assembly are currently meeting with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.The meeting is taking place at the Senate wing.Recall that the emergency meeting was to hold yesterday but the siege on the national assembly inhibited it.The meeting is to essentially to deliberate on the request of approval of funds for the 2019 general elections.Details later...