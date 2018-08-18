President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country from his 10-day vacation in London.





The presidential aircraft touched down on Saturday evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital.





President @MBuhari returns to Abuja from the UK, after a 10 working day vacation. pic.twitter.com/m3t7BdRDfD August 18, 2018 Ahead of his arrival, a Guard of Honor was mounted at the airport to receive the President who departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom on August 3.



Major developments took place in the president’s absence

WHILE BUHARI WAS AWAY: Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) barricaded the entrance of the national assembly complex in an operation that lasted hours.

Matthew Seiyefa took over as acting director-general of the DSS after Lawal Daura was sacked following the siege.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) mounted pressure on Senate President Bukola Saraki to step down after he left the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Federal lawmakers met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider the commission’s budget for the 2019 polls.



The APC secured three more seats at the senate after its members soared to victory in the Bauchi south, Katsina north and Lokoja/Kogi senatorial bye-elections. Prior to his trip, President Buhari had handed over power to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in acting capacity while he was away.







