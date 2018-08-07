At least 49 senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have appended their signatures against the failed attempt to impeach the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Professor Ike Ekweremadu.Recall that since the early hours of today, Monday 8th August, 2018, operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, invaded the Nigerian National Assembly and took over the complexes.The DSS operatives also denied many lawmakers, especially those loyal to Saraki and Ewkeremadu access to the chambers while allowing access to those under the All Progressives Congress, APC.Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce, while leading other lawmakers against the alleged inversion, said APC senators are behind the inversion and that the APC senators planned on impeaching Saraki and Ekweremadu and installing Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President.According to him, ““The front gate has been blocked by DSS and police. The plan is to allow APC senators entry. Senators who will install Akpabio as the Senate President and impeach Saraki and Ekweremadu.”He said the plot by the APC senators would not succeed as the PDP has the majority at the senate.“It can’t stand. They do not have the numbers. I have been in touch with Britain, Canada, and requested from the management that the visa of Akpabio and all the other senators involved in this be revoked. “So that their request to go to London, Washington, Paris, Berlin will be revoked.” “What they are doing is illegal. What they are doing is against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This makes no sense.”“Senator Abiodun Oluijmi is making a nationwide call to anyone who has a big donkey we can buy for Senator Akpabio. Akpabio will soon have to sell his jet as his undemocratic actions of today will keep him grounded in #Nigeria for a very longgggggg time. #SaveOurDemocracy.”