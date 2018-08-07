Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Lawal Daura.

Operatives of the DSS had early this morning invaded the National Assembly, stopping lawmakers and others from gaining entrance.





Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj.





He wrote, “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.”





Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.





Details later…