A three-storey shopping complex under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja has collapsed killing, one person and leaving 12 others trapped.





The incident occurred around 1:30pm.





A witness said children and food hawkers were among those trapped in the building. Eight people were said to have been rescued, including the site engineer, whose leg was reportedly broken.





At the time of filing this report, rescue operations were ongoing. Officials of federal capital territory (FCT) fire service and National Emergency Management Authority ( NEMA ) are currently at the scene.





More to follow…