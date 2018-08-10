Gunmen have killed at least nine people in Tse Ujoh, a community in Ikyurav-Tiev in Katsina Alla local government area of Benue state.

Moses Yamu, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Friday morning.





Yamu said security personnel had been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.





Commenting on the attack, Samuel Ortom, governor of the state, said three persons had been arrested.





The governor, who spoke through Terver Akase, chief press secretary, said steps had been taken to prevent further attacks in the area.





“Governor Ortom reassured the people of the state that his administration will not allow armed militia to continue to terrorise communities,” read a statement issued on behalf of the governor.





“He encouraged anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the gang to contact the police, Department of State Services or the military.”





The killings in Benue have been a source of concern to the government but efforts put in place to resolve the problem have not yielded the desired result.