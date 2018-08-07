The leadership of the national assembly has called off its meeting scheduled to hold at noon on Tuesday.





Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the entrance of the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.





Senate President Bukola Saraki had called the meeting after several calls on the lawmakers to cut short their recess and reconvene.





Lasun said the meeting was called off on Monday morning following the blockade mounted at the entrance of the complex by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).





More to follow…