 BREAKING: N’assembly leaders call off planned meeting amid DSS blockade | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: N’assembly leaders call off planned meeting amid DSS blockade

1:02 PM 0
A+ A-

The leadership of the national assembly has called off its meeting scheduled to hold at noon on Tuesday.


Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the entrance of the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had called the meeting after several calls on the lawmakers to cut short their recess and reconvene.

Lasun said the meeting was called off on Monday morning following the blockade mounted at the entrance of the complex by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

More to follow…

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top