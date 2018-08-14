 BREAKING: INEC extends Voters’ registration by two weeks | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks.


The registration will be concluded at the end of August.

The extension is coming a few days after TakeItBack Movement, OurMumuDonDo Movement, as well as the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) initiative, and concerned Civil Society Organisations, met with officials of INEC to call for an extension of the deadline to enable more Nigerians participate.

