The registration will be concluded at the end of August.
The extension is coming a few days after TakeItBack Movement, OurMumuDonDo Movement, as well as the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) initiative, and concerned Civil Society Organisations, met with officials of INEC to call for an extension of the deadline to enable more Nigerians participate.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.