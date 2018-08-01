The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is set to publicly declare his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The former House of Reps Speaker will be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The governor and his supporters are currently at the Government House hall where the announcement will be made.





The development is the climax of Tambuwal’s face-off with his political godfather and former Governor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.





Informed sources revealed that Tambuwal is eyeing the PDP presidential ticket.





On Tuesday, Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed left the APC.





Ahmed made the announcement Tuesday evening.





The Kwara Governor explained that his decision followed due consultations with the people and in response to calls by major stakeholder groups in the state.





Ahmed added that he defected to PDP, having realized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of his people.





His exit coincided with that of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





Saraki said: “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”