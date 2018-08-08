Report reaching us has it that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has frozen the account of the Benue State government.





It was gathered that the anti-graft agency gave the order late last night.





The development came few days after Ortom dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party.





Confirming the development, Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom said it was part of agenda to cripple the state.





“Yes, it is part of the evil agenda to cripple the state. It is only in Benue that the EFCC is probing the security vote of the governor,” he said.