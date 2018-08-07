Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have left the national assembly after a siege which lasted over seven hours.
This happened shortly after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo fired Lawal Daura, director-general of of the organisation.
The operatives had prevented lawmakers from gaining access to the chamber.
They were let into the premises after protests by lawmakers. No staff of the national assembly was let in.
More to follow…
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.