Sani Omoloru, Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, has been denied access to the National Assembly.

Security agents stopped him from entering the premises at about 10:15 am.





The CNA on arrival was confronted by armed Department of State Service (DSS) operatives.





He asked why his staff and others were stopped and was told of “orders from above”.





Omolori expressed dismay at the situation, saying he was in shock.





The CNA, however, insisted he cannot work without his staff and told Musa Bature, chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) that he was not a party to what was going on.





Omolori then angrily turned back after asking the PASAN leader to appeal to his members to remain calm and not take laws into their hands.





Meanwhile, Senators backing President Muhammadu Buhari, at about the same time, were meeting at a hotel in the Central area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in a bid to force a change in the leadership of the Senate.





“The Senators loyal to the government are now convening in Sheraton Hotel where the illegal impeachment exercise will be commencing. You can quote me on this,” a source revealed.





However, Senator Ben Bruce has revealed plan to move against those he called, “anti-democratic” agents.





He said this while condemning the invasion of the National Assembly by security agencies.





We had reported the massive reinforcement at the entry, exit and within the premises.





The lawmaker vowed that he and his colleagues (pro-Saraki Senators) would report President Muhamadu Buhari, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police among others to the international community.