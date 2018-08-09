Mrs. GoldCoast Dickson, mother of Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson is dead.





The 72-year-old died of breast cancer at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas, United States.





The Governor, who confirmed the demise in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah-Agbo on Thursday, expressed appreciation to the Centre, especially the team of medical professionals, who did their best to save the life of his mother.





Dickson also thanked family members, friends, political associates and Nigerians for their prayers and support in the most trying time for the Dickson family.





The statement added that, ”GoldCoast was a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.”