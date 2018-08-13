The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has called off the arrest warrant issued against Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court.





Recall that Justice Pam had ordered the arrest of Mahmood.





But Justice Abdul Aboki has now led a three-man panel to suspend the enforcement of the arrest warrant in a ruling it delivered on Monday, in an appeal filed by the INEC chairman challenging the order made by Justice Pam for his arrest.





According to Justice Aboki, since the matter has been adjourned to September 17 for hearing of the main appeal, “it will be prejudicial for the trial court to proceed with hearing of the matter scheduled for August 14.





“Consequently, the panel unanimously ordered the stay of proceeding pending the hearing of Prof Mahmood’s appeals,” he said





Details soon…