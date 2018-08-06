The deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pa Moses Ekpo has reportedly resigned his position as the state’s number two citizen.

He is also reported to be moving with Senator Godswill Akpabio, immediate past governor of the state, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, this week.





According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), though the resignation has not been confirmed officially by the Akwa Ibom State Government, but an APC media organ (@APC Newspaper) has tweeted that Ekpo, the oldest deputy governor in Nigeria, has tendered his resignation letter.





“BREAKING: @MrUdomEmmanuel’s Deputy, Pa Moses tenders resignation. To join @SenatorAkpabio in @OfficialAPCNg on Wednesday,” the tweet read.





Speaking, however, the State’s Commissioner of Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, dismissed the report as a ploy by mischief makers to manipulate the polity for their selfish gains.





He said: “If he (Pa Ekpo) has truly tendered his resignation letter, my office will be the first to let the public know. The government will speak about it officially. The report is part of the bad politics we are talking about, which some mischievous politicians from the state play to create a buzz and distract the public as they pursue their selfish interests.”





But a top official in the government house who pleaded not to be mentioned revealed that the information is not far from the truth. He said everything points to the fact that the deputy governor has resigned. ” It’s clear he has resigned, but the truth is that he travelled out of the country and not currently on seat to hand in his resignation letter. This will likely happen once he is back in the country.”

Ekpo, a veteran journalist, diplomat and administrator was born on 22 December 1941 at Abak in Akwa Ibom State.





He attended both the Government School and Holy Family College in Abak for his primary and secondary education before going to the London Polytechnic, University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A and World Intellectual Property Organization Academy (WIPO), Geneva Switzerland.





He holds a Diploma and B.Sc. in Journalism and a WIPO Academy Diploma, as well as a certificate of the United States Patent Academy, in addition to several certificates and diplomas earned from many international workshops and seminars.





In a public service career spanning over four decades, Mr. Ekpo had served as Proof Reader, Reporter and Editor in several Nigerian newspapers and broadcasting organisations. He served in senior editorial and management positions in the Daily Express, Daily Times, West African Pilot, the Morning Post, Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Service and Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service.





He was for years the Nigerian country Correspondent for the Voice of America (VOA), Deutsche Welle (Voice of Germany) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).





Ekpo was also General Manager of Cross River State Newspaper Corporation, Publishers of the Nigerian Chronicle Group of Newspapers.





He also served as Chief Information Officer in the Cross River State Government as well as the Chief Public Relations Officer to that Government.





He was also Assistant Director of Information and Acting Federal Director of Information

and Director of Nigerian Information Service with concurrent accreditation to Europe and the Americas.





He was Commissioner for Information, Social Development, Youths & Sports at different times in both Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.





Among other roles performed in the past, Ekpo was Director, Nigerian Copyright Council. Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission, President of the General Assembly of the World Intellectual Property Organization and a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Abuja.





The latter was the last position he held until his election into office as the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State.