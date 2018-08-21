The Borno State Police Command yesterday said Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday burnt 40 houses in a reprisal in Mailari, Guzamala Local Government Area.
Commissioner of Police Demien Chukwu, who addressed a new
s conference, said the terrorists stormed the town, about 8 pm.
The command is yet to ascertain the casualty figure.
He said: “Two weeks earlier, the vigilante in the community arrested a Boko Haram insurgent with AK-47 rifle, and after beating him, he was handed over to the military.
“The militants, who were pissed with the development, launched a reprisal. Luckily, about a week ago, we deployed one full unit of policemen, including SARS, in the community.
“Consequently, while returning from their mission, they were repelled by our team on patrol, which prevented them from burning the entire community.”
On the Alau Dam attack, Chukwu said preliminary investigations showed the dam was attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.
The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) also alleged the attack may be an act of sabotage by Boko Haram insurgents.
The Northeast Zonal Coordinator, Bashir Idris Garga, said the agency’s official Facebook page said: “Following a distress call on the alleged vandalisation of one of the Alau Dam’s pipe, an emergency response team did an on-the-spot assessment to ascertain the situation, though the ERT could not access the source of the incident.
“Based on the information gathered on the field, it was one of the dykes close to one of the deserted communities, Bale kayamla, that was washed away, causing no threat to other communities.
“The Alau Dam bursts is suspected to be the handiwork of sabotage by insurgents as they were suspected to have destroyed the embarkments meant to control the overflow.
“Residents of the areas have been urged to be vigilant.”
