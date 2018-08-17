Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, an artiste better known as Blackface, has sued Wizkid and Banky W over alleged intellectual property theft.

Blackface and Loudhouz Entertainment Limited are listed as plaintiffs in the suit while Empire Mates Entertainment, Starboy Entertainment, Wizkid and Banky W are the defendants.





Filed Tuesday, August 14, Blackface is seeking a declaration that ‘Slow Whine’, a song on Wizkid’s debut ‘Superstar’ album, released on June 2011, is a reproduction of ‘Like The Way’, a record he put out in April 2010.





He claims that the vocal rhythm, melodic progression and lyrical content of principal parts were lifted from his song.





Blackface is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Wizkid and Banky W from performing ‘Slow Whine’ for any commercial purpose.





He also asked for an order stopping the marketing, distribution or any commercialisation of Wizkid’s ‘Superstar’ album, because the disputed song is on it.





Blackface also requested that the court awards him N40 million as damages for “musical plagiarism” and infringement of his recording.





The ‘Hard Life’ singer also sought an order awarding him “additional exemplary damages” of N60 million “pursuant to Section 15 (4) (a) of the Copyright Act of Nigeria”.





He is also seeking an award of two million naira as costs of the lawsuit. In total, the former Plantashun Boiz member is suing for N62 million.

Blackface said he has chosen to file the lawsuit because many people have infringed on his right as an artiste.





He said: “I have remained quiet while my name has been dragged in the mud the past few years. Some of Nigeria’s biggest artists have infringed on my copyrights but I always restricted myself to speaking out against this in the media.





“Maybe because I always felt that music is an art and not really a business where you bring in lawyers and all that.That’s why I couldn’t believe when I was sued for N50m by the same people who stole my intellectual property.





“I have nothing personal against Wizkid & Banky, in fact I can say I groove to both their music, but the fact is that they stole my song in 2011 and there’s clear evidence to prove it. We’ll allow the Court to decide.”