Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, refused to discuss links with Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba.However, he left the door open to a possible move before the transfer window shuts.LaLiga champions Barca have emerged as strong suitors for Pogba, amid uncertainty over the World Cup winner’s future at Old Trafford.While the Premier League window closed on August 9, Spanish clubs have until August 31 to complete deals.Asked about Pogba following Barca’s 2-1 win against Sevilla in Sunday’s Supercopa de Espana, Bartomeu said: “I won’t speak of any names, we have respect for all clubs and there are 20 days left.“We’ll see which players come out. We’re focused on the League, so it’s best to ask [Eric] Abidal, [Ramon] Planes or Pep Segura about players. There’s still time to do business.”