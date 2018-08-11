The NBC on Thursday fined a radio station in Jos N100, 000, for playing Falz’ ‘This is Nigeria’ song.The NBC said the song was “laced with vulgar lyrics” and as such shouldn’t be played on air.Reacting to the development via his Instagram handle, Falz said the entire situation was hilarious.The NBC pointed out that they had a problem with the part that goes, “This is Nigeria, look how we living now, everybody be criminal.”Also, the commission fined the station for playing Olamide’s song titled “See Mary, See Jesus.”The letter said Mary and Jesus were regarded as sacred by the Christian faith and as such, the song contravened the law.The station was also cautioned for playing Wande Coal’s Iskaba with the lyrics, “Girl you dey make me kolo, shaking the ass like kolo”, which NBC described as vulgar.