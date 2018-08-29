A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the reported refusal by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, to grant a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso, access to the Eagle Square Abuja, to declare his intention to vie for 2019 presidency.





Recall that the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, yesterday claimed that the federal government had ordered the Police to seal off the Eagle Square, ahead of Kwankwaso’s official declaration to run for presidency.





The Federal Government’s action had since received condemnations from politicians, especially those in the opposition.





Atiku, who is also a presidential aspirant under the PDP, condemned the action in a tweet on Wednesday morning.





He tweeted, “The last minute cancellation of an approval granted @RMKwankwaso is unfortunate.





“On October 15, 2014, under the @officialPDPNig led administration, then presidential aspirant; @MBuhari, declared for President at Eagle Square with no hindrance whatsoever. This was a work day.”