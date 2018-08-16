Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Wazirin Adamawa stated that the government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had shown that they had no answers to the country’s problems.





He spoke in Imo during a meeting with leaders and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Atiku took a swipe at failed promises of President Buhari in the area of job creation and security.





He said: “Rather than fulfilling the promise of creating 3 million jobs, we have lost 3 million jobs. Security has collapsed, farmers cannot go to farm amid palpable fear across the land.”





Atiku described the current leadership of the APC as one that is “only ready to take over power but not prepared for governance”.





He stressed the need for leaders to listen to yhe aspirations of the people of Imo State and the entire South East zone which he promised to address in his government if given the mandate.





At the meeting, a BoT member of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu described the former Vice President as an intelligent leader, a true Nigerian and the only aspirant who can be fair to the Igbo people in equitable distribution of the nation’s resources.





He declared his support for Atiku’s aspiration, saying he is looking forward to his installation as the President before announcing his retirement from active politics.





Speaking, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ikhedioha said Atiku is on course to being “the best President Nigeria will have in 2019”.





Those who received Atiku at the Imo International Airport included Sen. Chris Anyanwu, former Governor Achike Udenwa and former Minister Kema Chikwe, Elder Godswill Orubebe, Dr Okwi Nwodo, Yaya Abubakar among others.