The Atiku Leadership Development Initiative, a group championing the 2019 presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Mr. Emmanuel Ani as its coordinator in Spain.Announcing the appointment during the inauguration of ALDI, Anambra State Chapter in Awka, the Director-General of Atiku Leadership Development Initiative, Mr. Dominic Nwuzor, said with global contacts, Atiku’s chance ay the poll was sure.He added, “With worldwide contacts, experience and success in private and public life of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he will lead Nigeria to the greatest height of development.”He said Atiku was generally accepted because of his affinity and consanguinity with all parts of Nigeria.He said Atiku knew Nigeria like the back of his hands, having spent decades in Nigerian politics and marrying from the Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo tribes.Nwuzor urged members of the group and the people of Anambra State to work hard for Atiku’s success, assuring that his principal would be the friendliest President the country would ever produce.On his part, the Anambra State coordinator of ALDI, Ozoh Okonkwo, said the group was supporting Atiku because it believed he (Atiku) “has the solution to the many problems bedeviling the country.”Okonkwo said ALDI had the structure and capacity to deliver on the mandate in Anambra.He urged the people of the state to get their voters card handy so as to achieve victory as appropriate.Okonkwo added, “Atiku is a rare bridge that can bring the lion and the lamb together.“Nigeria has never lacked leadership materials, but Nigerians have never bothered to choose the best to lead them because of corruption and prejudices.“Nigerians should support Atiku as “a preacher of peace and national integration; he is the greatest apostle of Nigeria’s restructuring from the North,” Okonkwo stated.