The Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has exonerated the Nigeria Police Force from Tuesday’s blockage of the National Assembly by security operatives.Idris absolved the police of any blame after a closed-door meeting with the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He said that the standoff at the NASS complex reached him as a surprise, adding that the police would soon issue a statement in relation to the impasse.“Obviously, like I said, I have not got a detailed brief on that. In fact, we are going to issue a (press) release (on that),’’ he said.The acting President had on August 7 sacked the Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, with immediate effect over Tuesday’s invasion of the premises of the National Assembly by security operatives.Osinbajo condemned the unauthorised standoff at the National Assembly complex, describing it as “a gross violation of a constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of the law and order.”He said, the “unlawful act, which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency, is condemnable and completely unacceptable.’’The acting President, therefore, assured Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus, who participated in “this travesty’’ would be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the sacked DSS boss, had, along with the IGP and the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, earlier met behind closed doors with the acting President.