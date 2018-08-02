Junaid Mohammed, a Second Republic lawmaker, on Thursday, highlighted reasons former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar should not be allowed to rule Nigeria in 2019.





The social commentator stated that the Waziri of Adamawa lacked the capacity to improve the welfare of Nigerians.





In a chat with Dailypost, the trained medical doctor turned politician stressed that politicians like Abubakar, who made their money through “crooked means” have never been known to advance the welfare of the people.





According to Mohammed, “I’m more concern about the welfare of this country and I don’t see how Atiku can advance the welfare of this country one bit.





“Millionaires, especially those who made their money through crooked means have never been known to advance the welfare of the people. Their aim of wanting to be in power is to make money and Atiku is a good example of that.





“I will like to be told what Atiku has done to advance the welfare of anybody in his entire working and political career, nothing.”





He also cautioned Nigerians against voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





The former lawmaker stressed that both Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have failed Nigeria miserably, hence don’t deserve a second chance.





He said, “There is no need wasting time on Buhari because he has failed miserably, his APC has been a failure and he is now a sick both mentally and physically, so I can’t see how a weak person can lead a nation of 200 million people.





“The best option is the departure of Buhari and Atiku, while younger people with background knowledge of things like computer, economy, sciences and people who are known to have a sense of empathy for the common man are allowed to govern.





“Neither Buhari nor Atiku are qualified for this; none of them has any background that is relevant to governance. One only knows how to kill while the other one is a well-trained megalomaniac who stole money literally from the public.





“So how do you limit the choice of Nigerian leadership to these two irresponsible, corrupt and useless people? We need to start looking for real leaders.”