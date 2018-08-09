Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH has directed its members to begin a two-week warning strike over alleged poor funding of the institution by the two owner state governments of Oyo and Osun.In a statement, yesterday, jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin respectively, the union stated that the strike was to give more opportunity to the owner states to prevent total shutdown of the institution.The institution had gone on a lengthy strike which paralysed academic activities in the institution for several months.According to the union, despite the Memorandum of Action, MoA, signed with the management of the school, the governments of the two states are yet to fulfill their own part of the agreement.It stated: “On February 13, 2018, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, LAUTECH branch Ogbomoso signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the Governing Council (GC) of the University.“The signing of MoA led to the suspension of the eight months old strike on February 17, 2018. One of the fundamental clauses of the agreement is the promise of the governing council to “ensure that the governments of Oyo and Osun states will be made to be responsive to their legitimate responsibilities (funding inclusive) to the university.”“The council also promised to work out the modality of paying salary arrears, promotion arrears, earned academic allowances (EAA) as well as paying monthly salaries as at when due. Out of eleven months salary arrears, only one month had been paid.“The payment of monthly salary had become dwindling since May and nothing had been paid on promotion arrears and EAA."