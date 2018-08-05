Team Nigeria on Sunday, the last day of the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, clinched three gold medals, increased the country’s gold medal tally to nine.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the women 4×400 team of Folashade Abugan, Yinka Ajayi, Patience Okon-George and Abike Egbeniyi won the last gold of the championships for Nigeria.NAN also reports that Glory Nathaniel and Blessing Grace Anigbata also won gold in the 400m hurdles and tripple Jump events respectively.In the men’s 4×400 event, Nigeria finished third, while Kenya and South African teams finished in the first and second position respectively.In all, Nigeria finished third on the medals table with nine gold, five silver and five bronze, while Kenya topped the table with 11 gold, six silver and two bronze.The winner of the last edition, South Africa, finished in the second position with with nine gold, 13 silver and eight bronze medals.Finishing in the fourth position, Morocco claimed two gold, three silver and four bronze medals, while Ethiopia settled four the fifth position with two gold, two silver and four bronze medals.Congo and Lesotho finished joint 19th with one bronze medal each.More than over 1,000 athletes from 52 countries participated in the 21st edition of the championships. The last edition was won by South Africa in 2016. (NAN)