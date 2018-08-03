 Arturo Vidal passes Barcelona medical ahead of £27m transfer from Bayern Munich | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Arturo Vidal is set to complete his £27million move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich after passing a medical.


The Chile midfielder was close to joining Inter Milan, but Barca made their move when the Serie A side turned their attentions to Luka Modric.

Barcelona hope Vidal, 31, will fill the void left by Paulinho, who has returned to Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande after a single season at Camp Nou.

Barcelona had been in discussions to sign Adrien Rabiot only to move for Vidal when it became clear Paris Saint-Germain had little interest in selling the France international.

Before their capture of Vidal, Barca had spent more than £100m to bring in French defender Clement Lenglet and Brazilian pair Arthur and Malcom.

The Brazilian recruits have already made a telling impact. Arthur scored on his debut, a long-range effort against Tottenham, before Malcom netted against Roma on his first start.

Roma were expected to sign Malcom before Barcelona launched a successful late swoop for the youngster.

