About 10 persons have been reportedly killed by suspected armed robbers in Igarra, in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, confirmed the incident to newsmen.Although details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing the report, it was gathered that the attack occurred on Thursday evening.It was gathered that the gunmen on Thursday invaded the town, in attempt to rob the Unity Bank and Keystone Bank branches in the area.They were said to have earlier stormed a police station close to the banks in a bid to demobilise the policemen.A policeman and two detainees were said to have been shot dead at the police station, while three other persons outside the station were killed by the robbers.It was learnt that the official vehicle of a newly posted area commander was also set ablaze by the robbers.It was learnt that the robbers later made their way to the commercial banks, where four other persons where also killed.