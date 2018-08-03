Argentina have named current under-17 coach, Lionel Scaloni, as interim head coach for upcoming friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia.Scaloni replaces former manager, Jorge Sampaoli, who stood down last month after a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup in which Argentina were eliminated by France 4-3 in the round of 16.“After a meeting of the Executive Committee, Lionel Scaloni will coach the future friendlies along with his assistants Pablo Aimar and Martin Tocalli,” the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a statement on Friday.Argentina have had three different men in charge since Alejandro Sabella resigned in 2014 after taking the team to the finals of the World Cup. The South Americans lost to Germany in extra time.The two-time World Champions meet Guatemala in Los Angeles on Sept 7 and then face Colombia in New Jersey four days later.