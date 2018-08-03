The Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has imposed an indefinite suspension on Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central.





The party vowed not to lift the suspension until Sani tenders an apology to Nasir el-Rufai, the governor, and President Muhammadu Buhari.





In a statement on Thursday, Ibrahim Togo, chairman of the party in Tudun Wada ward where Sani is from, said the action had the backing of the leadership of the party in the state.





“In all fairness to the party and Kaduna state voters, the only pre-condition for lifting this suspension on Senator Shehu Sani is for the lawmaker to openly apologise to the leadership of our great party for his various acts of misconduct and disrespectful attitude towards both his constituents, party leadership and his vicious media attacks against our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.





“He should also apologise to the government and people of Kaduna state for frustrating the $350 million loan meant to develop the state.”





Sani and el-Rufai have been at loggerheads as the senator has always been a critic of the governor’s policies.





In a swift reaction, the faction loyal to the senator dismissed the suspension, expressing their commitment to getting him reelected to the senate in 2019.





“Ordinarily we would not have dignified these brainless characters with a response because it is common knowledge that the elephant footprint obliterates that of the camel,” Abbas Muhammad Anni, chairman of the group loyal to Sani, said in a counter statement.





“However, it becomes imperative to dispel this facade based on the request made by our teeming supporters across. In this regard, the members of APC in Ward 6 and the general public are hereby notified to ignore in strong terms such blackmail and intimidation in the name of ‘suspension’ as it is completely with neither basis nor authority conversely, we wish to affirm our unflinching support and solidarity to Senator Shehu Sani for continuity in the forthcoming elections in 2019.”





Emmanuel Jekada, chairman of the ruling party in the state, affirmed the suspension of the senator.





“As the newly elected chairman of the party in Kaduna State, records available to me has confirmed, that Senator Shehu Sani has been on indefinite suspension since 2017 by the party leadership of Tudun Wada Ward 6, Kaduna south local government area of Kaduna state,” Jekada said.





“His indefinite suspension is still on and valid. A media campaign cannot change the valid position of duly constituted party organs.”