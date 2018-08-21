Ex-president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and General Overseer of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo has advised church leaders whose prophecies did not come to pass to apologise to the church.

Bishop Okonkwo said this in an interview with Leadership, while speaking on Nigeria’s politics and economic development.





He said: “Anyone who makes a prophetic declaration let him stand by his prophetic declaration, if it didn’t come to pass let him come and apologise to the church that he lied.





“There is nothing wrong that you make a prophesy and out went over the bar, come to church and tell the church that you lied.





“What annoys me is that you come and begin to paint it, I didn’t say it this way because I said it this way, that is nonsense. You make a prophesy, it fails, you are a human being, come to the church and say I fail.”